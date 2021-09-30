Lincoln woman describes incident where she says a concrete block hit her car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is still in shock and now left with over $1,000 in damage after she said a concrete block hit the top of her car while her sunroof was open. She said she was driving east down O Street, passing 27th it happened.

Debbie Fisbeck said she’s now driving with extra caution after what she calls a “frightening situation” happened to her while she driving Saturday night. She told 10/11 at first, she thought she had been shot at, but now, she believes it was a concrete block causing the damage.

“To have something like this happen, it was scary. It was very scary,” Fisbeck said.

Around 10:30 Saturday night, Fisbeck said she had just left a friend’s birthday party. She was driving with her sunroof open when things took a turn.

“I had stopped at the light at 27th and O Street heading east. As I moved through that light, something dropped out of the sky.”

That “something” hit the top of her car which a group of teenagers driving behind her said was the reason they stopped to check if Fisbeck was okay.

“They had seen a concrete block that was about 8 to 10 inches long roll off of my car, and the glass then rained on their vehicle.”

She said it shattered part of her sunroof and windshield. Fisbeck was scared, started brushing glass out of her hair and pulled over. When she saw the damage done to her car, she called her husband and Lincoln Police.

“We came over and looked at the intersection to make sure there wasn’t any loose concrete anywhere.”

They ended up not finding any concrete around, but Fisbeck said she’s grateful she wasn’t hurt, as the situation could’ve been much worse.

“In one split-second, it would’ve been through my windshield and hit my face. In another split-second, it would’ve been through my open sunroof and hit me in the head.”

Now, she’s hoping to get answers.

“If you know something, say something. Let us all protect each other and our safety especially in our community.”

The Lincoln Police Department said this is an ongoing investigating and aren’t sure if someone threw a concrete block or not.

Officers don’t have any leads but encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.