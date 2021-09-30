Lincoln’s Wilderness Ridge Golf Course hosting Korn Ferry Tour qualifying

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some of the world’s best golfers are competing for their chance to become a PGA professional, and that competition starts in Lincoln.

On any given weekend, 10/11 could be airing a PGA golf tournament, but where do some of these golfers get their start? Many of them actually get their start on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is in Lincoln, at the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.

Started in 1990 as the Ben Hogan Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour is used as a developmental league for the PGA, the golfers you normally see on the weekends competing in tournaments.

From September 28 to October 1, the first round of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour is at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course. Pre-qualifying was also hosted in Lincoln at Highlands Golf Course. Seventy players are competing this week at Wilderness Ridge, and the top 20 will advance to the next round.

When 10/11 asked Wilderness Ridge head golf professional, Mike Schuchart, what this means for the city of Lincoln and Wilderness Ridge, he said it’s quite the honor.

“Players really like coming here,” Schuchart said. “You get to see some of the best players in the world and some of these players go on the PGA Tour that come through here. So it’s pretty cool that you can look back and say ‘he played at Wilderness Ridge.”’

Schuchart says because of Lincoln’s central location and phenomenal courses, the qualifying is being held in Lincoln. Not only is this a big deal for Wilderness Ridge Golf Course, but he says Lincoln is capable of hosting more events like these in the future.

“I could see us hosting the first stage for years to come,” Schuchart said. “These are golf professionals that are highly skilled at what they do, so it’s fun to come out and watch guys that are really good at what they do. These guys are really good at what they do, so it’s a really prestigious event for us to have.”

Schuchart says Nebraskans have shown up for this event, whether it be volunteering or supporting the golfers. That support could mean that those PGA tournaments that are aired nearly every weekend, could be coming to Lincoln in the future.

