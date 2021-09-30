Lincoln Northwest High School unveils mascot, school colors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools unveiled the mascot and official school colors for the new Lincoln Northwest High School on Thursday.

They will be called the Falcons. The purple logo features a falcon with aviator goggles.

Arnold Elementary students helped unveil the new logo. The site of the new school will be located near Arnold Elementary School and is expected to open in fall of 2022.

LPS said after getting input from the community, the choices were narrowed down to the Falcons, Jets and Aviators, each giving a nod to the Air Park area.

