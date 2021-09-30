Advertisement

Man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle near Minden

NSP, KPD are investigating the death of a Kearney man south of Minden.
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney Police Department are conducting an investigation after a deceased individual was located Tuesday afternoon south of Minden.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle submerged in an irrigation reuse pit near Highway 10, about three miles south of Minden. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, as did the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, on the belief that the vehicle may be associated with a missing person investigation.

The vehicle was towed from the reuse pit and investigators located a deceased individual as well as a deceased dog. The Kearney County Attorney has requested the Nebraska State Patrol Investigative Services Division conduct the investigation and has ordered an autopsy.

After preliminary investigation, the occupant of the vehicle is believed to be 31-year-old Scott Rockefeller of Kearney, who had been reported missing in June of 2020. At this point in the investigation, there are no signs of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing.

