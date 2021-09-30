New merchandise collection “TWO55″ honors legendary coach Tom Osborne

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska Athletics Department and its trademark licensing agency, CLC, have partnered to develop and launch TWO55, a new merchandise collection inspired by legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne.

The TWO55 Collection, which derives its name from the coach, Thomas William Osborne, and his record of 255 wins, is designed to “connect style with Nebraska pride in a specially curated fashion collection that can be worn anywhere,” according to a news release from Nebraska Athletics. TWO55 includes merchandise from top Nebraska licensees, including adidas, Cutter & Buck, Peter Millar, and Game Day Couture, among others.

“The storied history of Coach Osborne means so much to this athletic department, this fan base, and the state of Nebraska,” said Lonna Henrichs, Nebraska Director of Licensing and Branding. “We designed the TWO55 Collection for our fans as a way to combine their emotional connection to Coach Osborne with the quality and unique style we strive to deliver to our Husker community.

The TWO55 Collection also honors Coach Osborne’s legacy off the field with 50% of the royalties generated from every TWO55 item sold benefitting the mission of Tom and Nancy Osborne’s TeamMates Mentoring Program. TeamMates’ mission is to positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary of the TeamMates Mentoring Program, we are proud to partner with Nebraska Athletics in launching the TWO55 collection,” added Tom Osborne. “We appreciate the commitment made to advancing our mission by the donation element incorporated into the TWO55 collection. Research shows that youth who are mentored gain measurable improvement in academic achievement, attendance, self-esteem and motivation to succeed. We are proud to serve more than 10,000 youth in a five-state region.”

The TWO55 Collection launches this weekend with several activities around the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game. Those interested in shopping the collection first can attend the launch party on Friday, October 1 beginning at 4 pm at The Best of Big Red store located at 321 North 8th Street in the Haymarket. Coach Osborne will be in attendance. TWO55 merchandise will also be available at top Nebraska retailers, including Best of Big Red, the University Bookstore, Fanatics’ online and in-venue Huskers Shops, Husker Hounds, and Scheels. For more information on where to purchase visit www.huskers.com/TWO55.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.