Advertisement

Occasional showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving cold front and upper level low pressure system will continue to fire up showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Friday. Another system could bring showers on Saturday, but Sunday should be drier with more sunshine.

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. It will still be on the warm and muggy side in the Lincoln area with the highs in the mid 70s and south wind 5 to 10 mph.

It will be cooler in central and western Nebraska. Warm and muggy in eastern Nebraska.
It will be cooler in central and western Nebraska. Warm and muggy in eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday night and early Friday morning with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chilly temperatures for western Nebraska. Unseasonably mild in eastern Nebraska.
Chilly temperatures for western Nebraska. Unseasonably mild in eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm on Friday. Highs in the lower 70s with a variable wind.

High temperatures across Nebraska on Friday will be at or slightly below average.
High temperatures across Nebraska on Friday will be at or slightly below average.(1011 Weather)

Showers will be possible on Saturday with highs around 70 and it will be mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain for Sunday, otherwise, it will be nice with highs in the lower 70s. Beautiful fall weather expected Monday through Wednesday with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Rain chances will continue through at least Saturday. Drier, sunnier weather expected next week.
Rain chances will continue through at least Saturday. Drier, sunnier weather expected next week.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Columbus
One dead, two hospitalized after two-vehicle accident in Columbus
Gov. Ricketts extends Directed Health Measure to protect hospital capacity
NSP, KPD are investigating the death of a Kearney man south of Minden.
Man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle near Minden
Sebastian’s Table closed its doors but plans to re-open with a new restaurant concept in the...
Nebraska Restaurant Association concerned with how quickly restaurants are closing
LPD File Photo
LPD: Teens break into two vapor shops in one night

Latest News

Temperatures to finish September are expected to reach into the 60s for most with low to mid...
Thursday Forecast: Ending September on a soggy note
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Areas of heavy rain possible into Wednesday evening.
John's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Areas of showers and storms could lead to some areas of heavy rain Wednesday night and into...
Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast