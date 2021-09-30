LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving cold front and upper level low pressure system will continue to fire up showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Friday. Another system could bring showers on Saturday, but Sunday should be drier with more sunshine.

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. It will still be on the warm and muggy side in the Lincoln area with the highs in the mid 70s and south wind 5 to 10 mph.

It will be cooler in central and western Nebraska. Warm and muggy in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday night and early Friday morning with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chilly temperatures for western Nebraska. Unseasonably mild in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm on Friday. Highs in the lower 70s with a variable wind.

High temperatures across Nebraska on Friday will be at or slightly below average. (1011 Weather)

Showers will be possible on Saturday with highs around 70 and it will be mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain for Sunday, otherwise, it will be nice with highs in the lower 70s. Beautiful fall weather expected Monday through Wednesday with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Rain chances will continue through at least Saturday. Drier, sunnier weather expected next week. (1011 Weather)

