Pius Pair helps UNK volleyball

Lauren Taubenheim is an outside hitter at Nebraska-Kearney.(KSNB-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lindsay Nottleman and Lauren Taubenheim are back on the volleyball court together, and they’re playing for a highly-ranked team. Nottleman and Taubenheim are key players for NCAA Division-II national championship contender Nebraska-Kearney.

In high school, the duo helped Lincoln Pius X to a pair of NSAA State Tournament appearances. Nottleman and Taubenheim were reunited last fall when Taubenheim, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, joined the UNK program.

“I’ve been with (Lindsay) a long time,” Taubenheim said. “She was a good leader in high school and she’s a good leader here. Its a lot of fun playing together again.”

Nottleman is in her senior season with the Lopers. She currently leads the team with 198 digs.

“Its fun playing next to her because we’re comfortable with each other,” Nottleman said. “Its been a good experience having her here with me.”

