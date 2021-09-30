Advertisement

Rain chances continue

By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible the next few days. Temperatures look to be close to average the rest of this week. There should be a change in the weather pattern next week.

A cold front has stalled in Eastern Nebraska. It is going to move slowly eastward the next few days. Friday looks to begin mostly cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle possible. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning too. That rain chance will increase to 30% in the afternoon and continue into the evening. An upper level low looks to move through the region Saturday. At this time, the center should remain far enough south that we just have a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the weekend. It will also be mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures and north-northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph Saturday.

High temperatures Friday will be close to average for early October.
High temperatures Friday will be close to average for early October.(KOLN)
Saturday will be a little cooler in several locations.
Saturday will be a little cooler in several locations.(KOLN)

Sunday should begin partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. By the afternoon it is going to be mostly sunny and a bit warmer than Saturday. The first half of next week looks to be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures close to average for this time of the year.

Sunday should be milder than Saturday.
Sunday should be milder than Saturday.(KOLN)
Rain chances continue through the weekend, then a dry weather pattern looks to return.
Rain chances continue through the weekend, then a dry weather pattern looks to return.(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP, KPD are investigating the death of a Kearney man south of Minden.
Man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle near Minden
Fatal Crash in Columbus
One dead, two hospitalized after two-vehicle accident in Columbus
LSO [File Photo]
Juveniles cited following assault at Roca Berry Farm
Sebastian’s Table closed its doors but plans to re-open with a new restaurant concept in the...
Nebraska Restaurant Association concerned with how quickly restaurants are closing
Gov. Ricketts extends Directed Health Measure to protect hospital capacity

Latest News

It will be cooler in central and western Nebraska. Warm and muggy in eastern Nebraska.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Temperatures to finish September are expected to reach into the 60s for most with low to mid...
Thursday Forecast: Ending September on a soggy note
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast