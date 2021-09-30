LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible the next few days. Temperatures look to be close to average the rest of this week. There should be a change in the weather pattern next week.

A cold front has stalled in Eastern Nebraska. It is going to move slowly eastward the next few days. Friday looks to begin mostly cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle possible. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning too. That rain chance will increase to 30% in the afternoon and continue into the evening. An upper level low looks to move through the region Saturday. At this time, the center should remain far enough south that we just have a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the weekend. It will also be mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures and north-northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph Saturday.

High temperatures Friday will be close to average for early October. (KOLN)

Saturday will be a little cooler in several locations. (KOLN)

Sunday should begin partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. By the afternoon it is going to be mostly sunny and a bit warmer than Saturday. The first half of next week looks to be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures close to average for this time of the year.

Sunday should be milder than Saturday. (KOLN)

Rain chances continue through the weekend, then a dry weather pattern looks to return. (KOLN)

