Redistricting in Nebraska: Governor signs off on final maps

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (File photo)
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (File photo)(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s new redistricted maps have been approved.

The Unicameral gave its final approval to the six maps, redrawn based on 2020 Census data, on Thursday morning, sending the bills to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature. He signed the legislative bills shortly thereafter.

Changes to Dist. 27 in Lincoln had caused some upheaval during the special session this week. The new legislative map contains some significant changes to Lincoln, with some of the rural districts reaching into the city.

The new Congressional map keeps all of Douglas County in the 2nd District, along with western Sarpy County. It also adds Saunders County to Dist. 2.

The governor signed Legislative Bills 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8, which redistricted boundaries of Supreme Court judicial districts, public service commission districts, University of Nebraska Board of Regents districts, and state board of education districts, in addition to legislative districts, and Congressional districts. 

Ricketts also signed LB14 on Thursday, which covers the costs of the special session.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

