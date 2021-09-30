Several Lincoln Police Officers respond to break up fight at Lincoln High

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police cited a 17-year-old following a fight outside Lincoln High Thursday afternoon.

The fight happened around 3 p.m. as school was letting out. A School Resource Officer observed a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy trying to fight with another 17-year-old boy. LPS security staff attempted to break up the fight.

During the fight, the 17-year-old pushed the SRO and later knocked down another staff member. At that time, the SRO called for assistance on his police radio as he was struggling to detain the 17-year-old who tried to assault the LPS staff by swinging his elbows toward their head.

According to police, while this was occurring, approximately 50 students surrounded the SRO and staff. Some of the students threatened to assault the SRO for restraining the 17-year-old. After several officers arrived to assist, they attempted to take the 17-year-old into custody however, he tried to punch the SRO in the head. Officers restrained him until they were able to get him into custody.

Police said as they walked him to a cruiser, the 17-year-old boy continued to resist officers and pull away. The 17-year-old was transported to the Lincoln Police station where he was turned over to a parent and referred for Disturbing the Peace by Fighting and Refuse to Comply with Order of Police.

Lincoln Police Administrators are reviewing the actions of the officer which includes review of body cam footage.

At this time, no policy violations have been observed by the officer and his attempts to de-escalate the student are to be commended, police said.

Lincoln High School Principal Mark Larson sent the following message to families Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln High families,

There was an incident outside of Lincoln High in the circle at dismissal. A student was standing outside and confronted another student. LHS staff immediately intervened to calm situation. When the student became physically aggressive, the School Resource Officer provided assistance. When the student continued to escalate, LHS security used a physical hold on the student and the SRO requested additional police officers on scene. A large number of officers responded and eventually police were able to get the student into the back of their car. We will continue to work with Lincoln Police and LPS Security to ensure a safe outcome for all involved.

Please know that our staff works with the LPS Security Team and law enforcement each and every day for the safety of our school. One of our top priorities is to make sure our staff and students are safe. If you or your child hears or sees anything of concern, we encourage you to report it immediately to any Lincoln High staff member, the Lincoln Police (402)441-6000, or through the green Safe to Say button on the LPS website.

Mark Larson

Principal

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.