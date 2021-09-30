Stink bug spottings on the rise in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Marmorated stink bugs originally come from Asia, were spotted in Omaha five years ago and now are making their way into the Capital City.

These small insects are brown and have shield-shaped bodies. You might find them outside on your porch, on the side of your house, near piles of wood and around plants.

These stink bugs like to be in warm areas, so you might spot them in your home near windows or doorways.

“If you see the stink bugs, don’t panic. They’re simply nuisances and are annoying to have around, but they don’t cause any harm,” said Kait Chapman, an Urban Entomologist with UNL Nebraska Extension.

Experts say stink bugs dont reproduce inside. They also don’t bite or spread disease. To help prevent them from making their way into your home, make sure door and window frames are properly sealed and screened. If you see them outside, you can use an insecticide.

