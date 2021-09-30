Suspects arrested in connection to August robbery at northeast Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested four people in connection to a robbery last month at a home in northeast Lincoln.

On August 23, just after 11 a.m., police were called to a neighborhood near 40th Street and Cornhusker Highway on a robbery.

According to police, a neighbor called 911 to report they saw two men walking up to a home and one of the men was carrying a rifle.

LPD said one of the victims reported that the men took a black and silver Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, bicycle and cell phone from his mobile home.

Investigators were able to identify the two men responsible for the robbery: 23-year-old Justin Hradecky and 32-year-old Lars Craig.

LPD said Craig was arrested on August 30 for robbery charges.

On Wednesday, Hradecky was arrested for robbery and possession of a stolen fire arm charges. LPD said investigators believe Hradecky sold the stolen firearm to another individual. Police said Hradecky also had a felony warrant, as well as a misdemeanor warrant.

According to police, investigators found evidence that 26-year-old Chase Bass had been in possession of the stolen firearm. LPD said Bass is a convicted felon and was wanted on a federal warrant. Bass was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.

LPD said investigators found evidence that Dylan Isaacson had also been in possession of the stolen firearm. Police said Isaacson was arrested and is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm charges.

Police said the handgun was recovered on September 13, when officers were dispatched to 54th Street and Cleveland Avenue after a person said they found a gun in their car. LPD said the gun was concealed and the car owner didn’t know it was there, so they turned it over to investigators.

LPD said there is no timeline as of right now how the stolen gun passed hands.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

