Advertisement

2020 & 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes inducted

Nebraska volleyball’s newest Hall of Fame inductees: Jordan Larson, Terry Pettit and Cathy Noth.
Nebraska volleyball’s newest Hall of Fame inductees: Jordan Larson, Terry Pettit and Cathy Noth.(10/11 NOW)
By Nebraska Athletics and 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The 2020 & 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes were inducted on Friday. The induction ceremony took place outside near the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza at 3 p.m.

The 2020 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class, which was not able to be formally inducted last year due to the pandemic, included: Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea (Bowling); Eric Crouch (Football); Sam Francis (Football/Track & Field); Maurtice Ivy (Women’s Basketball); Jordan Larson (Volleyball); and Terry Pettit (Volleyball Head Coach).

The 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class included: Therese Alshammar (Swimming), Jordan Burroughs (Wrestling); Bob Cerv (Baseball); Kelsey Griffin (Women’s Basketball); Larry Jacobson (Football); and Cathy Noth (Volleyball).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gradoville
Creighton baseball director shot to death in front of Omaha home
LSO [File Photo]
Juveniles cited following assault at Roca Berry Farm
She said she was driving east down O Street, passing 27th when a concrete block hit the top of...
Lincoln woman describes incident where she says a concrete block hit her car
The trooper pursued the vehicle until the vehicle failed to navigate a curve and crashed into a...
Driver arrested after speeding away from troopers, crashing into tree
Lincoln Northwest Falcons
Lincoln Northwest High School unveils mascot, school colors

Latest News

2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska faces Northwestern
Watch 10/11 Sports Overtime on 10/11 NOW at 10.
Week 6 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 1)
Noah Walters celebrates his fifth passing touchdown of the first half during Lincoln East's...
Walters throws for 6 TDs, Lincoln East routs Millard West
east
HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Sept. 30)