2020 & 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes inducted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The 2020 & 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes were inducted on Friday. The induction ceremony took place outside near the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza at 3 p.m.
The 2020 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class, which was not able to be formally inducted last year due to the pandemic, included: Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea (Bowling); Eric Crouch (Football); Sam Francis (Football/Track & Field); Maurtice Ivy (Women’s Basketball); Jordan Larson (Volleyball); and Terry Pettit (Volleyball Head Coach).
Asked Terry Pettit how Nebraska has been able to maintain its excellence in volleyball over the past 20 years. He gave a quick answer: "Talent."— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021
Then proceeded to applaud the #Huskers move to the Devaney Center in 2013. pic.twitter.com/Yzt8AR8tn4
Maurtice Ivy led Nebraska to its first appearance in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and was the 1988 Big Eight Player of the Year.— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021
"When people to go to the games, my number is retired, so I get these random texts and they're like 'That's your number!'" pic.twitter.com/dKTKZ7PJ0T
2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch on his induction into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame:— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021
"I've had other awards more at a national level, but being born and raised in Nebraska... being recognized from the University of Nebraska means a lot to me." pic.twitter.com/bacfcBTQCB
The 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class included: Therese Alshammar (Swimming), Jordan Burroughs (Wrestling); Bob Cerv (Baseball); Kelsey Griffin (Women’s Basketball); Larry Jacobson (Football); and Cathy Noth (Volleyball).
2021 Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee Larry Jacobson, who was on the #Huskers national championship teams in 1970 and 1971:— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021
"The teams that I played on are the ones that set the tenor for what Nebraska football eventually has become." pic.twitter.com/aF5WW2E4CH
Nebraska volleyball’s newest Hall of Fame inductees: Jordan Larson (🐐), Terry Pettit, & Cathy Noth pic.twitter.com/vBxwFZSlHQ— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021
