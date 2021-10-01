2020 & 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes inducted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The 2020 & 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes were inducted on Friday. The induction ceremony took place outside near the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza at 3 p.m.

The 2020 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class, which was not able to be formally inducted last year due to the pandemic, included: Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea (Bowling); Eric Crouch (Football); Sam Francis (Football/Track & Field); Maurtice Ivy (Women’s Basketball); Jordan Larson (Volleyball); and Terry Pettit (Volleyball Head Coach).

Asked Terry Pettit how Nebraska has been able to maintain its excellence in volleyball over the past 20 years. He gave a quick answer: "Talent."



Then proceeded to applaud the #Huskers move to the Devaney Center in 2013. pic.twitter.com/Yzt8AR8tn4 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021

Maurtice Ivy led Nebraska to its first appearance in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and was the 1988 Big Eight Player of the Year.



"When people to go to the games, my number is retired, so I get these random texts and they're like 'That's your number!'" pic.twitter.com/dKTKZ7PJ0T — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021

2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch on his induction into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame:



"I've had other awards more at a national level, but being born and raised in Nebraska... being recognized from the University of Nebraska means a lot to me." pic.twitter.com/bacfcBTQCB — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021

The 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class included: Therese Alshammar (Swimming), Jordan Burroughs (Wrestling); Bob Cerv (Baseball); Kelsey Griffin (Women’s Basketball); Larry Jacobson (Football); and Cathy Noth (Volleyball).

2021 Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee Larry Jacobson, who was on the #Huskers national championship teams in 1970 and 1971:



"The teams that I played on are the ones that set the tenor for what Nebraska football eventually has become." pic.twitter.com/aF5WW2E4CH — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021

Nebraska volleyball’s newest Hall of Fame inductees: Jordan Larson (🐐), Terry Pettit, & Cathy Noth pic.twitter.com/vBxwFZSlHQ — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021

