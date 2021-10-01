Bubba’s Closet collecting winter coats for students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For more than 20 years, Bubba’s Closet has provided thousands of coats to Lincoln Public Schools students, and this year they’re once again asking for the community’s help to keep every kid warm this winter.

Lincoln Public Schools Elementary Principals Network organizes the coat drive, asking people in the Lincoln community to donate winter coats for pre-school and elementary-aged students.

“We have received an awful lot of support not only from the school community, but Lincoln city-wide,” Cavett Elementary Principal, Jeff Vercellino said. “Last year we had over one thousand coats that were requested and I believe that we were able to fill all one thousand coats for students.”

The event will look a bit different than in years past because of the pandemic. Coats can be donated by either giving to the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation, or by donating a new coat at any LPS elementary schools. They will then be distributed to students in late October or early November.

“We just know that there’s a high percentage of students that we see that arrive to school, maybe not with the proper layering or clothing that is needed in order to be comfortable outside in our elements during the winter,” Vercellino said. “Whether here on school grounds or outside playing on the playground, we just want to make sure that all of our students are safe and cared for.”

If you are a family in need of a coat this winter, today, October 1 is the last day to request a winter coat.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.