Creighton baseball shocked by death of former player

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha sports community is reeling over the shooting death of former Creighton University baseball star Chris Gradoville.

The 37-year-old was gunned down outside a rental property he owned, where he was doing maintenance. A man is in custody and charged with murder.

A standout catcher from 2004-2007 for the Bluejays, Gradoville joined the baseball staff in late 2020 as the school’s Director of Baseball Operations. He was hired by the man who was also his first coach for the Bluejays, Ed Servais, who spoke briefly by phone with WOWT’s Brent Weber.

“I’m just sad for his wife Nikki. Very sad for the Gradoville family who’ve been a big part of the Creighton University family for many, many years. I’m just sad for those folks, I’m sad for our players who’ve been around Chris. And I’m just sad that I think Chris should have had fifty more years to influence a lot of people. He was just a joyful person to be around and we’re not gonna see that any longer. We’re gonna do our darndest to keep his legacy alive. It won’t be hard because he was such a charismatic person, but I’m really sad for his family and especially his wife. "

Gradoville was a star at Bryan High School and had an immediate impact for Creighton in 2004. The next season he blossomed, hitting .403 as a sophomore, still the seventh best single season average in school history. After his all-conference career he was drafted by the Texas Rangers, and made it as far as AAA Oklahoma City in 2010. He met his wife Nikki while playing minor league baseball in Spokane, Washington.

His interest in coaching and family brought him back to Creighton.

“There were other opportunities for Chris to become a coach,” Servais said. “But he only wanted to be a Bluejay.”

Bill Olson, a former Creighton coach and an icon in Omaha area baseball, said he was in shock after hearing the news.

“(He was) always talking to players, working with players, there’s nothing negative in his head,” Olson said. “He was always positive, and finding the good things to dwell on. He’s gonna be missed because he did so doggone much for baseball.”

