Advertisement

Former Dodge County County Attorney indicted on charges of harassment, intimidation, physical surveillance

(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Dodge County District Attorney will make his initial appearance in federal court next month on charges of that he used his office to harass and intimidate his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

This week, a federal grand jury indicted Oliver Glass.

In court documents, the U.S. Attorney alleges Glass directed others to access a law enforcement database on 16 different occasions for information connected to the boyfriend.

Investigators allege Glass sent a text message to a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saying “I am so mad right now I could kill them both.”

The indictment also outlines several instances where investigators say Glass had his employees doing surveillance on his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Investigators say he sent a text message to family members stating, “You guys were right. [Victim 1] wanted to get rid of the kids all weekend so she could spend the weekend with her boyfriend. My cops just told me that my van is at his place right now. She is such pathetic white trash.”

Oliver Glass resigned his position as the Dodge County Attorney in March 2021.

Read the indictment below.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gradoville
Creighton baseball director shot to death in front of Omaha home
LSO [File Photo]
Juveniles cited following assault at Roca Berry Farm
Lincoln Northwest Falcons
Lincoln Northwest High School unveils mascot, school colors
The trooper pursued the vehicle until the vehicle failed to navigate a curve and crashed into a...
Driver arrested after speeding away from troopers, crashing into tree
She said she was driving east down O Street, passing 27th when a concrete block hit the top of...
Lincoln woman describes incident where she says a concrete block hit her car

Latest News

Schuyler student killed in Wednesday night crash
Bubba’s Closet collecting winter coats for students
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now (part two)
Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now