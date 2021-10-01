Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Homecoming weekend at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will keep you busy with a rundown of activities from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

NWU Theatre Presents Hello, Dolly

Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre has an exciting season planned and if you like musicals, this one is for you! Say hello to one of the greatest musicals of the Golden Age. This Broadway classic brims with romance, dance and some of the best songs in musical theatre.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets: $18

More info: HERE

UNL Homecoming Cornstock Festival & Parade

Come celebrate “The Good Life” with food trucks, a Ferris wheel, games for adults and children and more. You can get in the Husker spirit and enjoy performances from Nebraska students during the Jester Competition. You can also watch the Homecoming Parade, which will feature student organizations, community groups, homecoming royalty, the Cornhusker Marching Band and some special guests.

Friday 5-8 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Lincoln Stars

The Ice Box has been waiting. Stars fans have been waiting. The wait is finally OVER! The Tri-City Storm is coming to town and will face off against your Lincoln Stars in the home opener! Don’t be late, the puck drops at 7:05pm.

Friday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16

More info: HERE

Wine & Stargazing

Spend the evening at Branched Oak Observatory stargazing while sipping your favorite James Arthur Vineyards wine. The price of admission includes wine, appetizers and observatory admission. This event is perfect for being outside and enjoying some fall weather.

Saturday 7:30 p.m.; $33 per person

More info: HERE

Fall Parade of Homes

Every fall, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes a Parade of Homes for the public. The Parade of Homes offers potential home buyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. The Fall Parade of Homes will begin Sunday, October 3 and will run through Sunday, October 10.

Sunday 1-6 p.m., Monday-Friday 6-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1-6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.