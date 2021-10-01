Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken...
An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gradoville
Creighton baseball director shot to death in front of Omaha home
LSO [File Photo]
Juveniles cited following assault at Roca Berry Farm
She said she was driving east down O Street, passing 27th when a concrete block hit the top of...
Lincoln woman describes incident where she says a concrete block hit her car
The trooper pursued the vehicle until the vehicle failed to navigate a curve and crashed into a...
Driver arrested after speeding away from troopers, crashing into tree
Lincoln Northwest Falcons
Lincoln Northwest High School unveils mascot, school colors

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
US COVID cases falling, but hospitals brace for next wave
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden at Capitol as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
flu shots
CHI Health Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic
NSP reminds fans to plan ahead and drive safely on gameday