Lincoln Police arrest Grand Island man for sexual assault of 18-year-old girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a Grand Island man for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl.

Police said on Sept. 23, officers were called to a local area hospital on a sexual assault. The victim, an 18-year-old female, reported she went with a friend to a house near 48th and Vine Streets that evening. The victim told police her friend asked her to come along because she was meeting a man she met on social media.

When they arrived, friends of that man were also at the residence. One of those men, identified as 27-year-old Victor Osuna-Veliz, took the victim into a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Investigators conducted multiple interviews and analyzed digital and forensic evidence. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Osuna-Veliz, of Grand Island, for 1st Degree Sexual Assault. He was taken into custody on Sept. 30 in the 7800 block of Thayer Street.

