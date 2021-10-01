Advertisement

Mild and muggy with a few showers for Friday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving system will continue to bring clouds with a few showers Friday and Saturday. At this time, most of the showers that do develop will be fairly light and brief. Seasonal temperatures expected Friday through the weekend.

Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine along with scattered showers through out the day Friday. Highs in the mid 70s with a light southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Seasonal temperatures for October 1st.
Seasonal temperatures for October 1st.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers Friday night. Lows around 60.

Above average low temperatures expected across Nebraska.
Above average low temperatures expected across Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers possible on Saturday. Highs in the lower 70s. A few lingering isolated showers possible during the Husker football game Saturday evening.

Upper 60s and lower 70s for highs on Saturday.
Upper 60s and lower 70s for highs on Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Sunday will be a nice day overall with sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid 70s.

Seasonal high temperatures.
Seasonal high temperatures.(1011 Weather)

Very nice fall weather is expected next week. Highs in the 70s, mainly dry and lots of sunshine.

A few showers possible Friday and Saturday. Dry and nice Sunday through Thursday.
A few showers possible Friday and Saturday. Dry and nice Sunday through Thursday.(1011 Weather)

