Nebraska faces Northwestern

2021 Huskers Football Season.
2021 Huskers Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska returns to Lincoln for a two-game homestand at Memorial Stadium, beginning with a primetime contest on Saturday against defending Big Ten West champ Northwestern. Game time at Memorial Stadium is set for shortly after 6:30 p.m., with the game televised on BTN.

Saturday’s game is Nebraska’s Homecoming contest and the start of five home games over the final seven games of the season. Nebraska enters the game at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play following a heartbreaking 23-20 overtime loss at No. 20 Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers dominated the second half of the game, and held a touchdown lead late in the game, but a Spartan punt return touchdown forced overtime, where the Spartans escaped with the three-point win.

The Blackshirt defense continues to perform at an elite level. Nebraska held Michigan State to 254 yards of total offense, incuding just 14 second-half yards and no first downs in the final 30 minutes of regulation. Northwestern comes to Lincoln with a 2-2 mark, including an 0-1 record in Big Ten action.

The Wildcats opened the season with a home conference loss against Michigan State, and have since won two of three non-conference matchups, including a 35-6 victory over Ohio on Saturday in Evanston. Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s squad controlled the line of scrimmage against Ohio, rushing for 373 yards in the victory.

Each of the five Nebraska-Northwestern matchups in Lincoln since 2011 have been decided by one score, including two Nebraska wins on the game’s final play.

