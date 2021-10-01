Nebraska’s crime commission shows violent crime is down, despite FBI numbers showing otherwise

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI dropped a new crime reporting dashboard showing violent crime is on the rise in the United States and Nebraska, including a record 29% increase in homicides across the country.

The data shows violent crime in Nebraska is up 9%, but the Nebraska Crime Commission, which reports a different number for 2020, said the FBI’s data isn’t complete because not enough agencies report to them, and therefore, not accurate.

The Crime Commission’s report shows a 3% drop in violent crime and a 17% drop in property crime. That’s a 16% drop in reported crimes overall, which is a more significant drop than in the past five years.

But a 10/11 NOW survey shows many locals think crime is on the rise. Of 363 respondents, 76% think crime is going up. Twenty percent think crime has stayed the same and 4% think crime is going down.

A University of Nebraska Omaha professor, Leah Butler, who studies public opinion said this study isn’t unique.

“A 2020 Pew Research survey found 78%, a large majority, of Americans think crime is getting worse nationally and close to 40% think it’s up in their area,” Leah Butler, a UNO professor said.

The data shows this isn’t the case in Nebraska or Lincoln.

The Lincoln Police Department’s data shows violent crime is down 11% in 2021 compared to the five year average.

As for why people believe otherwise, Butler said it has a lot to do with news coverage.

“People watch it, hear about crimes and the more they hear about crime the more they think is happening,” Butler said.

She also said social media plays a role.

“Especially if you follow your local police department or accounts like Omaha Scanner or Lincoln Scanner,” Butler said.

Butler said the best way to fight this misconception is sharing what’s really happening and vetting the stats that are out there.

“To help make sure people are aware of what trends are actually happening,” she said.

The crimes that have dropped the most in Lincoln are shoplifting, burglary, robbery and rape.

Those that are up are care thefts, vandalism and domestic violence.

Nebraska does keep track of how many law enforcement agencies report stats to NIBRS, which is where the FBI gets its data. In 2020, on average 62% of agencies reported each month. The FBI website shows their stats reflect 52% of the population.

All law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County, including the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and UNLPD reported their data all year long.

