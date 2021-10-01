Advertisement

NSP reminds fans to plan ahead and drive safely on gameday

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the Nebraska football team returns to action at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska State Troopers will be on the road and in the air on gameday.

“Every motorist has a role to play in keeping roads safe with increased traffic on Husker gamedays,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we move into the bulk of the home schedule for the Huskers, our troopers will be working hard alongside many others to make sure travel to and from Lincoln is safe on gameday.”

NSP encourages fans to utilize alternate routes for travel into and out of Lincoln. The routes recommended by the Nebraska Department of Transportation can be found here.

“As fans come to Lincoln to root on the Huskers, let’s all work together to make sure everyone arrives at their destinations safely,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Avoid distractions and be ready for slow moving traffic, always have a sober driver, and always wear a seat belt.”

The Nebraska football team has five remaining home games in the next two months, beginning tomorrow. During those gamedays, troopers will perform duties both inside and outside the stadium, as well as on the roads around Lincoln. The NSP Aviation Support Division will once again provide assistance from the air to direct troopers patrolling the road. Husker fans can also hear live traffic reports from Trooper Dave during pregame and postgame coverage on the Huskers Radio Network broadcast.

This special effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $5,900 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline, when safe to do so, at *55 from their cell phone or at 800-525-5555 from any phone. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.

