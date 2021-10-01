Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The oldest living person in America is celebrating her birthday on Friday in Omaha.

Thelma Sutcliffe turned 115 years old on October 1, sharing the date with former President Jimmy Carter.

Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen, who represents Sutcliffe’s own District One, sent her a birthday wish on Twitter early Friday morning.

Happy 115th Birthday to Thelma Sutcliffe! This distinguished resident of city council district one is now officially the oldest living person in America. — Pete Festersen (@PeteFestersen) October 1, 2021

6 News last celebrated with Thelma six years ago on her 109th birthday, she tells 6 News that she wants to keep things quiet for this year’s celebration.

