Redistricting shifts Lincoln legislative lines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 13-day special session within Nebraska’s Unicameral has come to a close, with senators passing new district maps for both legislative and congressional seats.

While a lot of early conversations centered around Douglas County, the latter centered around Lincoln and some of the lines through town. It means you may have a new state representative and not know it.

Those maps included an emergency clause. With Governor Ricketts signing off on all six early Thursday, that means the changes are currently in effect across the state.

The congressional maps look fairly similar to before, with Douglas County in Congressional District 2, which in previous proposals was going to be split, kept intact. Approved maps did add Saunders County, which is much more rural.

“I was so impressed with the amount of public input,” said Senator Suzanne Giest of District 25 in Lincoln. “It’s always good to see when the public is engaged in the process.”

Much of the shuffling on the legislative end comes here in Lancaster County.

“My original district had about 30% rural to 70% urban,” Geist said. “Now I’m 90% urban to 10% rural.”

There is a lot of visible shifting and the addition of Legislative District 2, which takes up about half of the previous District 25.

Lincoln State Senator Matt Hansen has been vocal about his disapproval.

“We solved Omaha. We solved western Nebraska. Then we figured out Lincoln in a back room in about 15 minutes at the very last second,” Hansen said. “Part of the reason it’s so split and broken up - it just wasn’t a priority of the redistricting committee.”

Bills passed Thursday also reallocated one legislative seat from rural Nebraska to the Omaha Metro area.

Senators said that better reflects what the 2020 Census showed, but some had hoped that seat would find its way to Lancaster County.

“It was disappointing to agree to maps on Friday that kept Lincoln relatively intact across six legislative districts and then to come back Tuesday morning and have that taken off the table,” Hansen said.

“And to have now close to 10 legislative districts spiral into Lincoln in various different ways and take precincts from Lincoln and put them in other counties.”

