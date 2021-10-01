Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Back To School
Pure Nebraska
Contact Us
Live Newscasts
Video
Search
Home
News
Education
National
Election
Coronavirus
Crime
News Video
Live Newscasts
Weather
Closings
Interactive Radar
Severe Weather
Winter Weather
Weather Maps & Forecasts
Weather Shield Request Form
Weather Cameras
Download the Weather App
Sports
NReport
High School
Sports Video
Scoreboard
Election
Election Results
National Politics
National Results Map
1011 Cares
Pure Nebraska
Pure Nebraska Video
Can Care-A-Van
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit a News Tip
Careers
Live Events
MomsEveryday
Healthy Everyday
Seniors Everyday
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
Roca Berry Farm Ticket Giveaway - Enter Here
Roca Berry Farm
(KOLNKGIN)
By
10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Creighton baseball director shot to death in front of Omaha home
Juveniles cited following assault at Roca Berry Farm
Lincoln woman describes incident where she says a concrete block hit her car
Driver arrested after speeding away from troopers, crashing into tree
Lincoln Northwest High School unveils mascot, school colors
Latest News
Markowski named John P. Perkins Memorial Award winner
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Ticket Giveaway Winners