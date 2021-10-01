Advertisement

Schuyler student killed in Wednesday night crash

(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021
SCHUYLER, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A Schuyler Community Schools student died Thursday of injuries sustained in a Wednesday night crash.

17-year-old Veronica Vasquez was the driver in a car that was struck by a semi between at the intersection of Highways 15 and 91 between Clarkson and Howells.

Witnesses say the car had stopped at a stop sign before pulling out in front of the semi, according to the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO says the passenger in the car, the sister of Vasquez, was transported by medical helicopter. The 47-year-old semi driver did not require medical attention.

“Our hearts go out to Veronica’s family and friends,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash, but Veronica’s injuries were too substantial for her to overcome.”

At last check, the sister hospitalized is still in critical condition.

