September was a record month for catalytic converter thefts in Lincoln

Catalytic Converter
Catalytic Converter(WHSV)
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the month of September, Lincoln recorded the highest number of catalytic converter thefts for the year so far with 116 reported thefts. 

So far this year, Lincoln Police have investigated 631 catalytic converter thefts. Last year, during the same period, Lincoln had 180 catalytic converter thefts. 

LPD Public Information Officer Erin Spilker said all parts of Lincoln have been affected by this theft trend. 

“Anywhere vehicles are easily accessible is a potential hot spot,” Spilker said.

Each catalytic converter contains a small level of a precious metal that is being recycled.  These metals’ value including platinum, palladium, and rhodium are trending higher per ounce than gold.

Spilker said they are taking a multifaceted approach to this theft trend.

“In addition to conducting a criminal investigation after a converter is reported stolen, officers have engaged in special details to attempt to catch thefts in progress, initiated an education campaign to decrease the likelihood of being targeted, as well as working with scrap metal recyclers to attempt to identify suspicious sales and suspects,” Spilker said.

The first step is to find out if your vehicle is equipped with a catalytic converter and consider where you park.  Security cameras and well-lit areas help deter criminal activity.  There are anti-theft products that can be installed to prevent thefts as well. 

If you see something suspicious, call 402-441-6000 or 911 for an emergency.

