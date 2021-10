LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Noah Walters passed for 379 yards and six touchdowns to lead Lincoln East to a blowout win over Millard West on Thursday. The Spartans defeated the Wildcats 41-10 at Seacrest Field.

Noah Walters is SPECIAL!!! The Lincoln East senior QB throws for 379 yards & 6 TDs against Millard West tonight. Walters completed each of his 12 pass attempts in the 1st half.@noah_walters12 @coopererikson16 @EastSpartans pic.twitter.com/yAaRILcNOr — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.