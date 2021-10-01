Week 6 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 1)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 6 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts will bring you expanded coverage of tonight's games.
Friday night’s games included:
Osceola 1, Nebraska Lutheran 0 (Forfeit)
Sioux County 1, Minatare 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games:
@ Adams Central: Central City VS Adams Central
@ Amherst: EMF VS Amherst
@ Ansley-Litchfield: Sandhills/Thedford VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Arapahoe: Alma VS Arapahoe
@ Arcadia-Loup City: Burwell VS Arcadia-Loup City
@ Archbishop Bergan: Aquinas Catholic VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Arlington: Omaha Concordia VS Arlington
@ Auburn: Milford VS Auburn
@ Aurora: McCook VS Aurora
@ BDS : Kenesaw VS BDS
@ BRLD: Ponca VS BRLD
@ Battle Creek: Boone Central VS Battle Creek
@ Bayard: Kimball VS Bayard
@ Bellevue East: Elkhorn South VS Bellevue East
@ Bellevue West: Omaha Northwest VS Bellevue West
@ Bennington: South Sioux City VS Bennington
@ Bishop Neumann: Centennial VS Bishop Neumann
@ Boys Town: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Boys Town
@ Brady: Medicine Valley VS Brady
@ Bridgeport: Gordon-Rushville VS Bridgeport
@ Cedar Bluffs: Conestoga VS Cedar Bluffs
@ Central Valley: CWC VS Central Valley
@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron
@ Chase County: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Chase County
@ Clarkson/Leigh: Madison VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ Columbus: Kearney VS Columbus
@ Cozad: Ogallala VS Cozad
@ Creighton Preparatory School: North Platte VS Creighton Preparatory School
@ Crete: Gross Catholic VS Crete
@ Crofton: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Crofton
@ David City: Centura VS David City
@ Diller-Odell: Mead VS Diller-Odell
@ Douglas County West: Fort Calhoun VS Douglas County West
@ East Butler: Nebraska Christian VS East Butler
@ Elba: Spalding Academy VS Elba
@ Elkhorn North: Ralston VS Elkhorn North
@ Elmwood-Murdock: Weeping Water VS Elmwood-Murdock
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Falls City: Lincoln Christian VS Falls City
@ Freeman: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Freeman
@ Fullerton: Riverside VS Fullerton
@ Garden County: Hyannis VS Garden County
@ Gering: Lexington VS Gering
@ Gibbon: Twin River VS Gibbon
@ Gothenburg: Mitchell VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island: Omaha Benson VS Grand Island
@ Gretna: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Gretna
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Lutheran High Northeast VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Harvard: Silver Lake VS Harvard
@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Hastings St. Cecilia
@ Hastings: York VS Hastings
@ Heartland Lutheran: Hampton VS Heartland Lutheran
@ Hi-Line: Dundy County Stratton VS Hi-Line
@ Hitchcock County: Leyton VS Hitchcock County
@ Homer: Emerson-Hubbard VS Homer
@ Howells-Dodge: Stanton VS Howells-Dodge
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Johnson County Central: Palmyra VS Johnson County Central
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Giltner VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lewiston: Meridian VS Lewiston
@ Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lincoln Southwest: Omaha South VS Lincoln Southwest
@ Loomis: Axtell VS Loomis
@ Malcolm: Ashland-Greenwood VS Malcolm
@ Maxwell: Cambridge VS Maxwell
@ Millard North: Omaha Westside VS Millard North
@ Minden: Holdrege VS Minden
@ Mullen: Morrill VS Mullen
@ Nebraska City: Fairbury VS Nebraska City
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Ainsworth VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Bloomfield VS Niobrara/Verdigre
@ Norfolk: Omaha Bryan VS Norfolk
@ Norris: Plattsmouth VS Norris
@ North Bend Central: Columbus Scotus VS North Bend Central
@ Northwest: Seward VS Northwest
@ Oakland-Craig: Tekamah-Herman VS Oakland-Craig
@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Omaha Brownell Talbot
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Johnson-Brock VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha North: Omaha Central VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Blair VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
@ Ord: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Ord
@ Osmond: Wausa VS Osmond
@ Overton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Overton
@ Palmer: High Plains Community VS Palmer
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Burke VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Parkview Christian: McCool Junction VS Parkview Christian
@ Pawnee City: Deshler VS Pawnee City
@ Pender: Walthill VS Pender
@ Perkins County: Hemingford VS Perkins County
@ Pierce: ONeill VS Pierce
@ Plainview: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Plainview
@ Pleasanton: South Loup VS Pleasanton
@ Potter-Dix: South Platte VS Potter-Dix
@ Raymond Central: Platteview VS Raymond Central
@ Sandy Creek: Sutton VS Sandy Creek
@ Santee: Stuart VS Santee
@ Scottsbluff: Alliance VS Scottsbluff
@ Shelby-Rising City: Cross County VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Southern Valley: Bertrand VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Franklin VS Southwest
@ St. Mary’s: Creighton VS St. Mary’s
@ St. Paul: Wood River-Shelton VS St. Paul
@ Sterling: Dorchester VS Sterling
@ Summerland: North Central VS Summerland
@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Wallace VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
@ Superior: Fillmore Central VS Superior
@ Sutherland: Elm Creek VS Sutherland
@ Syracuse: Lincoln Lutheran VS Syracuse
@ Thayer Central: Heartland VS Thayer Central
@ Tri County: Southern VS Tri County
@ Twin Loup: Sandhills Valley VS Twin Loup
@ Valentine: Hershey VS Valentine
@ Wahoo: Louisville VS Wahoo
@ Wauneta-Palisade: Paxton VS Wauneta-Palisade
@ Waverly: Beatrice VS Waverly
@ Wayne: Norfolk Catholic VS Wayne
@ West Holt: Boyd County VS West Holt
@ West Point-Beemer: Columbus Lakeview VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Red Cloud VS Wilcox-Hildreth
@ Wisner-Pilger: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wynot: Allen VS Wynot
@ Yutan: Wilber-Clatonia VS Yutan
