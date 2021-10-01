Advertisement

Week 6 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 1)

Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 6 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Friday night’s games included:

Osceola 1, Nebraska Lutheran 0 (Forfeit)

Sioux County 1, Minatare 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games:

@ Adams Central: Central City VS Adams Central

@ Amherst: EMF VS Amherst

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Sandhills/Thedford VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arapahoe: Alma VS Arapahoe

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Burwell VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Aquinas Catholic VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Omaha Concordia VS Arlington

@ Auburn: Milford VS Auburn

@ Aurora: McCook VS Aurora

@ BDS : Kenesaw VS BDS

@ BRLD: Ponca VS BRLD

@ Battle Creek: Boone Central VS Battle Creek

@ Bayard: Kimball VS Bayard

@ Bellevue East: Elkhorn South VS Bellevue East

@ Bellevue West: Omaha Northwest VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: South Sioux City VS Bennington

@ Bishop Neumann: Centennial VS Bishop Neumann

@ Boys Town: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Boys Town

@ Brady: Medicine Valley VS Brady

@ Bridgeport: Gordon-Rushville VS Bridgeport

@ Cedar Bluffs: Conestoga VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Central Valley: CWC VS Central Valley

@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron

@ Chase County: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Madison VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus: Kearney VS Columbus

@ Cozad: Ogallala VS Cozad

@ Creighton Preparatory School: North Platte VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Crete: Gross Catholic VS Crete

@ Crofton: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Crofton

@ David City: Centura VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Mead VS Diller-Odell

@ Douglas County West: Fort Calhoun VS Douglas County West

@ East Butler: Nebraska Christian VS East Butler

@ Elba: Spalding Academy VS Elba

@ Elkhorn North: Ralston VS Elkhorn North

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Weeping Water VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Falls City: Lincoln Christian VS Falls City

@ Freeman: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Freeman

@ Fullerton: Riverside VS Fullerton

@ Garden County: Hyannis VS Garden County

@ Gering: Lexington VS Gering

@ Gibbon: Twin River VS Gibbon

@ Gothenburg: Mitchell VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island: Omaha Benson VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Gretna

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Lutheran High Northeast VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Silver Lake VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hastings: York VS Hastings

@ Heartland Lutheran: Hampton VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hi-Line: Dundy County Stratton VS Hi-Line

@ Hitchcock County: Leyton VS Hitchcock County

@ Homer: Emerson-Hubbard VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Stanton VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Johnson County Central: Palmyra VS Johnson County Central

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Giltner VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lewiston: Meridian VS Lewiston

@ Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Southwest: Omaha South VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Loomis: Axtell VS Loomis

@ Malcolm: Ashland-Greenwood VS Malcolm

@ Maxwell: Cambridge VS Maxwell

@ Millard North: Omaha Westside VS Millard North

@ Minden: Holdrege VS Minden

@ Mullen: Morrill VS Mullen

@ Nebraska City: Fairbury VS Nebraska City

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Ainsworth VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Bloomfield VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk: Omaha Bryan VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Plattsmouth VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: Columbus Scotus VS North Bend Central

@ Northwest: Seward VS Northwest

@ Oakland-Craig: Tekamah-Herman VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Johnson-Brock VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha North: Omaha Central VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Blair VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Ord: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Ord

@ Osmond: Wausa VS Osmond

@ Overton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Overton

@ Palmer: High Plains Community VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Burke VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Parkview Christian: McCool Junction VS Parkview Christian

@ Pawnee City: Deshler VS Pawnee City

@ Pender: Walthill VS Pender

@ Perkins County: Hemingford VS Perkins County

@ Pierce: ONeill VS Pierce

@ Plainview: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: South Loup VS Pleasanton

@ Potter-Dix: South Platte VS Potter-Dix

@ Raymond Central: Platteview VS Raymond Central

@ Sandy Creek: Sutton VS Sandy Creek

@ Santee: Stuart VS Santee

@ Scottsbluff: Alliance VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: Cross County VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Southern Valley: Bertrand VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Franklin VS Southwest

@ St. Mary’s: Creighton VS St. Mary’s

@ St. Paul: Wood River-Shelton VS St. Paul

@ Sterling: Dorchester VS Sterling

@ Summerland: North Central VS Summerland

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Wallace VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Fillmore Central VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Elm Creek VS Sutherland

@ Syracuse: Lincoln Lutheran VS Syracuse

@ Thayer Central: Heartland VS Thayer Central

@ Tri County: Southern VS Tri County

@ Twin Loup: Sandhills Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Valentine: Hershey VS Valentine

@ Wahoo: Louisville VS Wahoo

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Paxton VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Waverly: Beatrice VS Waverly

@ Wayne: Norfolk Catholic VS Wayne

@ West Holt: Boyd County VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: Columbus Lakeview VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Red Cloud VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Wisner-Pilger: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wynot: Allen VS Wynot

@ Yutan: Wilber-Clatonia VS Yutan

