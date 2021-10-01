Weekend Forecast: Clouds and cooler weather for Saturday, Sunshine and mild weather for Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head towards the first weekend of October, the weather will be a bit of a mixed bag. Clouds, cooler temperatures, and perhaps some isolated to widely scattered rain will be possible on Saturday. Sunshine and slightly warmer weather is on tap for Sunday. Overall, the forecast will be headlined by mild temperatures and mainly dry weather over the next week.

Into Friday evening, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for most of the state. Mainly dry weather is expected for most, though there is the outside chance of a spotty shower, passing sprinkle, or perhaps some areas of drizzle. Regardless, any rain that would amount to more than a few hundredths of an inch is not in the forecast for Friday night. We’ll look for similar conditions for the day on Saturday as an upper level trough swings through the Plains. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for most with some spotty afternoon showers and maybe an isolated rumble of thunder possible. Clouds should begin to clear from west to east towards late Saturday as high pressure begins to settle in from the west.

If you’re headed to the Husker game on Saturday, plan for some fairly comfortable conditions with a kickoff temperature in the mid to upper 60s, plenty of clouds, and again, perhaps a spotty shower or two.

As far as temperatures, look for morning lows on Saturday that will range from the upper 30s in the far west to the upper 50s to near 60° for eastern Nebraska.

By the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps some spotty rain, temperatures will be a few degrees below average for most of central and eastern Nebraska. Look for daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Skies are expected to become mainly sunny as we head into Sunday. This should help give temperatures a boost as high pressure settles into the region. Look for afternoon highs in the mid 70s to low 80s across the state.

The extended forecast shows the mild and dry weather continuing through the week next week as highs look to stick in the mid to upper 70s to near 80° for most afternoons. Sunshine and dry weather is expected for most of the next week.

