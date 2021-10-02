Arnold Elementary holds color run fundraiser for new playground, walking trail in Airpark

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Students and families at Airpark’s Arnold Elementary School participated in its first annual color run.

The school’s PTO, the Foundation for LPS and the Community Health Endowment put the fundraiser on, raising money for a new walking trail and playground.

It’s a $171,000 project, and the school is about $6,000 away from hitting its goal.

Kids and families spent hours getting powdered paint splattered all over.

“To build a place where Arnold could hold festivals and bring parents, the neighborhood and the community together. We all know that’s what makes a great school, when the school is at the center of the neighborhood and the neighbors wrap around that school. Everybody wins,” said Wendy Van DeLaCastro, President of the Foundation for LPS.

Arnold Elementary’s PTO plans to install the third through fifth grade playground this school year.

If you’d like to donate toward this space in the Airpark neighborhood, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.