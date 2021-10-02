Faith Partners & Region V Systems hold free QPR Suicide Prevention Trainings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Similar to CPR, QPR, which stands for question, persuade, and refer, is an emergency response to someone in crisis, specifically someone considering suicide. It can help save lives.

Faith Partners and Region V Systems are branching out, holding free suicide prevention training in the Lincoln community.

In September 2020, a couple of Lincoln highschoolers wanted to do some sort of outreach during Suicide Prevention Month. One year later, Faith Partners got involved.

“We have the trainers, what if we did it in churches?” said Derek Effle, QPR Gatekeeper.

QPR gatekeepers or trainers are certified in suicide prevention. There’s more than a dozen in Lincoln and in September alone, they’ve held 13 trainings in schools, churches, businesses and other organizations.

“It was very close to me. I had close family members that were in that stage at one point. For me going through that, I wanted to know how can I help others ask the question?”

Question, persuade and refer are the steps shared in these suicide prevention trainings for people concerned about loved ones.

“People will come because they’ve had a specific question, ‘How do I follow up with this person?’” said Teri Effle, QPR Gatekeeper.

QPR trainers share ways to approach someone you think may be considering suicide, learn how to ask them to get immediate help and refer them to a therapist or crisis center if needed.

“QPR is a program that’s not just for suicide prevention, it’s also for anybody in crisis. I think it’s a tool that the more people that have some of these skills, the more we can be a good community,” Audrey Schneider, participant in Faith Partners.

