Newcomers star in Opening Night exhibition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keisei Tominaga wowed the crowd with his long-range shooting. Bryce McGowens threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. Alonzo Verge shook defenders with his fancy dribbling.

All drew cheers during Nebraska’s open scrimmage on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers put on a show for the home fans, which haven’t watched Nebraska in-person in 18 months. The Husker faithful were entertained by the play on the court, in addition to a concert by rapper G-Herbo.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team also participated in the event. Players on both squads were introduced in a festive atmosphere that included a stage, music, and a smoke machine.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.