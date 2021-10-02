Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, nice weather to finish the weekend!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clouds, drizzle, and some passing light rain will continue to be possible as we head into Saturday evening. Any rainfall amounts would be very minimal, with some areas likely just seeing some damp surfaces at best. That includes Lincoln where the Huskers host Northwestern Saturday evening with a 6:30 PM kickoff. The weather looks to pose no real problems through Saturday evening. Kickoff temperatures should be hovering in the upper 60s with temperatures likely falling into the low 60s by late tonight. Skies are expected to remain cloudy to mostly cloudy through the game with skies eventually clearing out by late tonight and into the overnight hours.

Some areas of patchy fog will be possible into early Sunday morning. Winds are expected to be fairly light overnight tonight, but will be the limiting factor in fog potential tonight. The current forecast would expect to see some fog in low-lying areas into early tomorrow morning, but widespread dense fog isn’t expected. Sunshine is then expected across the state as we head into Sunday afternoon with dry weather to finish the weekend. It should be some excellent weather for farmers who are still harvesting and for anyone whose looking to spend some quality time outside!

Temperatures will be chilly in the far west tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s across parts of the Panhandle. Temperatures as you move to the east will be warmer with lows in the 40s and 50s. Lingering clouds should help keep temperatures from falling too far for far eastern Nebraska. Look for lows in Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska in the low to mid 50s.

We could be looking at a Top 10-11 day by Sunday afternoon with sunny to mostly sunny skies across the state, comfortable dew points in the 40s to low 50s, with light northwest winds at around 10 MPH. Temperatures will be warmer, but not too warm, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s across the state.

We’ll keep the comfortable weather going into much of the week next week as highs well settle into the mid to upper 70s from Monday through Thursday. Plenty of sunshine with mainly dry weather is expected through much of that time - though we’ll keep an eye on Thursday as longer range models try and possibly bring in some light rainfall to the area on Thursday. The chances now though are still a bit too small to include in the extended forecast, but that may change as the week wears on. Temperatures by Friday and Saturday should take a step forward and reach the lower 80s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Rain chances look to finally creep back into the forecast by next weekend as longer range models are advertising an upper level trough moving in from the west which would bring rainfall back to the forecast and potentially some meaningful precipitation for many.

