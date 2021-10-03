Advertisement

LPS sees increase in student enrollment

Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up from last year after an unprecedented drop.(10/11 NOW)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up from last year after an unprecedented drop.

The district said that increase is a sign that the change was pandemic related and LPS is back to growing.

Last year Lincoln Public Schools enrollment dropped by 700 students, a trend the district was hoping wouldn’t stick. Now the numbers are in, they show students are coming back.

This year, 41,766 students are attending LPS, that’s an increase of 204 students over last year’s enrollment.

“It shows a prosperous growing community, helps with state funding and it’s just an overall good thing to be part of a growing district,” said Matt Larson, Associate Superintendent for Instruction.

The district is particularly happy with kindergarten enrollment, which grew to over 3,000 students this fall.

“That’s a growth of about 150 students and indicates growth will continue through the system,” said Larson.

The biggest schools are Belmont Elementary with 829 students, Scott Middle School with 1,182 students and Lincoln High School with 2,310 students. All of the Lincoln High Schools continue to be over-capacity.

“Three have more than 2,200 students, the largest, Lincoln high has over 2,300 students,” said Larson. “So we’re hoping the opening of new schools will help.”

Northwest High School will open in Fall 2022 and Standing Bear will open in the fall of 2023. Both will open with the capacity to hold 1,000 students.

Another school that’s seeing a lot of growth is Wysong Elementary in south Lincoln. It grew by 103 students, or about 18%. The district is continuing to add classroom space at that school.

