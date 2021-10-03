Monday Forecast: More sunshine, mild weather to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a REALLY nice finish to the weekend, more pleasant weather is expected to start the work week on Monday as sunshine and mild weather headlines the forecast for Monday and for much of the upcoming week. We’d like to see some chances for rain, as again, most of the state is under some sort of drought, but it doesn’t look like any meaningful rain chances will be in the cards until next weekend.

Through Sunday evening, skies are expected to remain mainly clear across the state. With clear skies and light winds, temperatures should cool off quickly tonight. Through the overnight hours, mostly clear skies are expected with a few passing clouds across eastern Nebraska. With clear skies and light winds, we should see overnight lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s from west to east. Into Monday, we should again be looking at plenty of blue sky throughout the day with a passing cloud here or there.

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night with more sunshine expected throughout the day on Monday. (KOLN)

As mentioned, overnight lows into Monday morning look to be fairly seasonal for early October. Temperatures will be coolest in the west where morning lows are expected to dip into the upper 30s. For the rest of the state, we should see lows in the mid to upper 40s to near 50°.

Look for morning lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s for most of the state on Monday. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, temperatures should be pretty similar to where we were at on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the state. These numbers are few degrees above average with normal high temperatures for tomorrows date in the low 70s for most of the state. It will be another very pleasant day to get outside if you can as winds should remain light and variable across the state with low dew points, comfortable temperatures, and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will stay above average by Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. (KOLN)

The extended forecast will keep temperatures above average for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska look to sit in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday before a ridge of high pressure helps send temperatures into the lower and middle 80s for Friday and Saturday. A cold front looks to arrive Saturday into Sunday which will cool temperatures back to the mid 70s with some scattered showers possible across the area Saturday night and into the day on Sunday.

Mainly sunny and dry weather is expected for much of the upcoming week with rain chances likely holding off until next weekend. (KOLN)

