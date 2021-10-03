Advertisement

Nebraska firm says ransomeware knocks its websites offline

A ransomware attack has disrupted several trade industry and auction websites run by a Nebraska company.
(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A ransomware attack has disrupted several trade industry and auction websites run by a Nebraska company.

Sandhills Global, which is based in Lincoln, told its customers that its operations were disrupted by a ransomware attack, and it had shut down several systems temporarily to protect data.

Publications operated by Sandhills that were not available online Sunday include Truck Paper, TractorHouse, AuctionTime, Machinery Trader, ForestryTrader, HiBid, RentalYard, Motorsports Universe, CraneTrader, MarketBook, RV Universe, Oil Field Trader, Aircraft, LiveStockMarket, Controller and Aircraft.com. The company said it had hired cybersecurity experts to help it respond to the attack, and Sandhills continues to investigate whether any client data had been accessed

