Our Town Lexington: October 4-9

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Lexington is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town Lexington.

We are getting started Monday by highlighting a business that started in Lexington, but now has a world-wide footprint. Join us as we find out more about Orthman, and what’s happening at the company today. Some of the other stories we are covering will include a focus on a new veterans pavilion. We will also take a closer look at the history of Lexington, and how Central Community College is helping adults learn to speak English. And, we will meet a doctor at the Lexington Regional Health Center who chose to come home to serve her community.

The coverage starts Monday at 9 a.m. on Pure Nebraska, and during the other 10/11 newscasts throughout the day.

And, don’t forget: 10/11 will carry a half-hour special on Saturday evening, October 9, at 6:30 p.m. focused on Lexington.

