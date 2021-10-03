Portion of northbound Touzalin Avenue to close October 4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Northbound Touzalin Avenue between Fremont Street and Seward Avenue will be closed for pavement and curb repairs, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. The northbound bus stop near Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street on Route 41-Havelock will also be closed. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 15.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

