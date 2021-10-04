Founder of Facebook group meant to support restaurants to make monthly donations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as a Facebook group to help local restaurants spread the word about take-out deals early on in the pandemic has turned into a community-wide effort to support small businesses, and now the founder of the group is taking it a step further.

Alec McChesney, a Lincoln man who works at a marketing firm, started the group Lincoln Loyal Eat Takeout and Delivery on a Sunday morning early on in the pandemic.

“I started it about 6:30 or 7:00 and by noon there were 250 people in it,” McChesney said. “Now there are 24,000 people in it, hundreds of posts a day.”

McChesney said in total, there have been around five million posts and comments to the page in 18 months.

To celebrate that community of support, McChesney is going to pick a new restaurant each month to donate $200 to go toward free or discounted meals for customers.

“The focus is being loyal to the community and we want to make sure this group stays alive and continues to support restaurants even after the pandemic, whenever that will be, because there will always be a need for support,” McChesney said.

The winner of October’s tab will be announced Tuesday in the Facebook group.

If you want to get involved you can join the group or email McChesneyAlec@gmail.com.

