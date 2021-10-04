Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that 61 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 39,036. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 289.

Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 76 Saturday, 9 Sunday

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 97 with 46 from Lancaster County (8 on ventilators) and 51 from other communities (14 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: low-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through October 28 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 200,892

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 190,798

Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 74%

Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Thursday, October 7, 6 to 8 p.m., YWCA Lincoln Health Fair, Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. – first and second doses

Friday, October 8, 6 to 8 p.m., YWCA Lincoln Health Fair, Dawes Middle School – first and second doses

Sunday, October 10, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cristo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses

Monday, October 11, 1 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses

Friday, October 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Booster doses

LLCHD will provide Pfizer booster doses by appointment only through designated booster clinics and will use an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD will contact eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for booster doses and is starting with residents age 65 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

