Lancaster County Engineer announces opening of County Bridge Y-181

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Engineering opened County Bridge Y-181 located on Princeton Road between South 134th and South 148th after the completion of a bridge-to-box-culvert replacement project in that section of roadway.

The project removed a bridge that was closed in August 2016 due to erosion under the abutment and replaced it with a new concrete box culvert. The new structure was designed by Lancaster County Engineering Department and constructed by Van Kirk Bros Contracting. The final estimated cost is around $ 235,000.00.

“Lancaster County currently has 11 closed bridges and 23 bridges that need to be replaced,” said Engineer Pam Dingman. “As County Engineer, I will continue to fight for additional funding for new pavement and bridges, which I believe is of great importance to those who live and work in our rural communities.”

The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer or call 402-441-7681.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.