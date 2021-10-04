Advertisement

Man in critical condition after being assaulted in Super Saver parking lot

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LPD responded to an assault at the Super Saver on 27th and Cornhusker early Sunday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., witnesses reported that a man had been assaulted by multiple people in the parking lot and then the suspects fled the scene. Police say the man was sent to a local hospital and is still in critical condition with head injuries.

LPD says, the man assaulted has not yet been identified and the investigation is still ongoing.

