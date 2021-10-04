Man in critical condition after being assaulted in Super Saver parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LPD responded to an assault at the Super Saver on 27th and Cornhusker early Sunday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., witnesses reported that a man had been assaulted by multiple people in the parking lot and then the suspects fled the scene. Police say the man was sent to a local hospital and is still in critical condition with head injuries.

LPD says, the man assaulted has not yet been identified and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.