Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues urgent call for blood donors

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The local nonprofit Nebraska Community Blood Bank is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCBB officials said in a press release that the need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486- 9414.

More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming.

In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:

  • In good health
  • 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
  • At least 110 pounds
  • Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
  • Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu

