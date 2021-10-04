Nebraska’s longest-serving Congressman pushes back after illegal fundraising accusations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s longest-serving member of Congress is pushing back after a news website recently suggested he was raising money on the potential of facing federal prosecution over campaign donations.

The website, Axios, is targeting Nebraska’s First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry. The debate stems from Fortenberry’s fundraising page, “To Fight with Fort.” The page has been reportedly taken off-line now following the accusations.

The site says, “Biden’s FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge, and right now I’m facing the deep state’s bottomless pockets.”

The congressman’s spokesperson says the FBI had investigated an effort by a foreign national to illegally funnel money into U.S. political campaigns, including Fortenberry’s.

“The people involved in that scheme were prosecuted and no charges were filed against him. This legal expense trust was established in part to address costs associated with that investigation. Rep. Fortenberry never saw or approved the language on that website.”

Congressman Fortenberry is Nebraska’s longest-serving member of the Congressional Delegation. First elected in 2005, after his time as a Lincoln City Council Member, he’s the top Republican on the House Agriculture Subcommittee.

Donations to U.S. campaigns are prohibited from foreigners. In the spring Politico reported the candidates or campaigns, according to the Justice Department, were unaware where the donations originated.

