NU FB: Nebraska at Minnesota kickoff time set

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s road game at Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 16, will kick off at 11 AM (CT). The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Big Ten TV Schedule for Saturday, October 16

Noon ET/11am CT

Michigan State at Indiana – FS1

Nebraska at Minnesota – ESPN2

Rutgers at Northwestern – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Purdue at Iowa - ABC

8pm ET/7pm CT

Army at Wisconsin – Big Ten Network

