One person arrested during drug bust in Southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force got meth, fentanyl and marijuana off the streets with an arrest on Friday.

Lincoln Police said while serving a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of SW 27th Streets, officers found 488.5 grams of meth, 39.1 grams of marijuana, 99 fentanyl pills and $1,336.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $6,400.

The task force arrested 29-year-old Dillen Marzolf for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 140 grams or more, manufacture/deliver/possession a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

