Advertisement

Police shoot suspect in fatal Philadelphia hospital shooting

Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled...
Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers. The 55-year-old suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his coworker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers.

The Philadelphia police commissioner told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday.

The nurse then left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck.

Four officers encountered him near a school a short time later. A gunfight ensued, and the suspect and two officers were shot.

The officers’ injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. The suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Investigators believe the hospital shooting was targeted. A motive was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injuries were reported following accidents on Highway 2 Sunday morning near Unadilla.
Highway 2 crashes minutes apart
Sandhills Global, which is based in Lincoln, told its customers that its operations were...
Nebraska firm says ransomeware knocks its websites offline
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska defeats Northwestern, 56-7
This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo shows David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock...
Van Halen’s David Lee Roth announces retirement

Latest News

Temperatures will stay above average by Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Monday Forecast: More sunshine, mild weather to start the week
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
Nobel Prize for medicine honors Americans
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors
Since 1871 the YMCA of Lincoln has been a staple in the community, and they're celebrating by...
YMCA of Lincoln celebrating 150 years by hosting winter coat drive