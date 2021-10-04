Advertisement

Sunny and warm for Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures and dry conditions expected for much of the week. High temperatures will be at or above average through Sunday.

Mainly sunny and warm Monday afternoon with highs around 80 in the Lincoln area. North-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny and warm
Sunny and warm(1011 Weather)

Clear and cool Monday night with lows in the upper 40s.

Seasonably cool tonight.
Seasonably cool tonight.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Tuesday and it maybe a bit cooler but, still nice. Highs in the mid 70s. East wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Slightly cooler but, still very nice.
Slightly cooler but, still very nice.(1011 Weather)

Mainly dry conditions expected Monday through Saturday. No rain is expected at this time over the next 5 to 6 days. Perhaps a shower Saturday night and then again on Sunday. Temperatures will be at or above average through Sunday.

Mainly dry conditions expected through Saturday.
Mainly dry conditions expected through Saturday.(1011 Weather)
Mainly dry and warm over the next 7 days. Isolated shower possible on Sunday.
Mainly dry and warm over the next 7 days. Isolated shower possible on Sunday.(1011 Weather)

