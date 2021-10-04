Sunny and warm for Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures and dry conditions expected for much of the week. High temperatures will be at or above average through Sunday.

Mainly sunny and warm Monday afternoon with highs around 80 in the Lincoln area. North-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Clear and cool Monday night with lows in the upper 40s.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday and it maybe a bit cooler but, still nice. Highs in the mid 70s. East wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mainly dry conditions expected Monday through Saturday. No rain is expected at this time over the next 5 to 6 days. Perhaps a shower Saturday night and then again on Sunday. Temperatures will be at or above average through Sunday.

